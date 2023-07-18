Coaching role for former Dons midfielder Johnson as he returns to Derby County

Bradley Johnson has re-joined Derby County as part of their academy coaching staff. Pic: Jane Russell

Former MK Dons midfielder Bradley Johnson has taken up a role in Derby County’s academy.

The 36-year-old made 45 appearances for Dons last season, and took charge of a game as caretaker manager too when he oversaw the Carabao Cup clash with Premier League side Leicester City in December.

Johnson, who was released at the end of the season, returns to Pride Park after four years away as part of their U21s fold. Though he is not registered as a player for the Rams, he will still be eligible as an overage player in the Premier League 2 division.

“I’m honoured to announce that I am back at this great club to help coach and develop the young aspiring players.” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter on my journey and especially being able to share my experience and knowledge with the next generation.”

Derby’s Academy Manager Matt Hale said: “We’re pleased to welcome Bradley back to Derby County in this new role within the Academy.

“As an experienced player across both the Premier League and EFL throughout his career, Bradley has significant experience that he can pass on to our Academy players, primarily the Under-21s, on a daily basis.

“He has experienced many scenarios and situations in his long career, played in big matches and been part of high-pressure moments so to have him passing on the knowledge he has built up from a players’ perspective will be invaluable.