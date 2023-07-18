Dean is keen to make more of an impression at MK Dons

Only a few months into his MK Dons career, teenage striker Max Dean hopes he can make a big impression on the team next season.

The 19-year-old was well-known to Mark Jackson from their time together at Leeds United, and when his availability became known, the former head coach jumped at the opportunity to sign him. Marked as one for the future, Dean was used sparringly by Jackson, he youngster made nine substitute appearances and netted a crucial goal in the 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

He scored a cracking goal last week too against Wealdstone - an over-the-shoulder volley from Darragh Burns’ neat flick over the top.

While goals are a key part of his game - his record in the Elland Road academy alerted several clubs to his availability, prompting Dons to move swiftly for him in January - Dean said becoming a more regular member of the first-team this season was his aim but if he can chip in on the scoresheet too, he will be delighted.

“Hopefully I can build on it,” he said. “We've got a game in Germany coming up next week, and leading into the season, I want to be ready. I don't set myself a goal, because if you reach that, what then? I just want to take each game as it comes.

“By the same token though, if there's a pass on for another player, it's not about me, it's about the team scoring and that's the most important thing.”

Making the leap from academy to first-team football was a big one for the striker, and one he said he took time to adapt to. And though his game-time was limited, he said he was pleased with his first six months at Dons, and believes he will be able to contribute more in League Two next season.

He said: “It was my first taste of men's football and I was still getting used to it. I was happy with the amount of football I was getting but we had to get over that line at the end. That didn't happen but I've learned a lot from those six months.

“As soon as you step up to men's football, you learn so much more on and off the pitch.

“This season, I want to get as many games as I can to help the team. We know what the goal is, and whenever the gaffer calls on me, I'll be ready.”

A popular figure amongst the fans from early on, Dean’s enthusiasm on the pitch, he says, reflects what he wants to see as a football fan himself.

“I'm a supporter myself,” he added. “I know the fans here spend their hard-earned money to come and watch us every week. They want to see passion and that it matters to us.

“We want to give some of it back to them because they're travelling up and down the country with us non-stop.