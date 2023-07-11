News you can trust since 1981
Pre-season: Wealdstone 2-1 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened

MK Dons start their pre-season campaign against Wealdstone tonight

By Toby Lock
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:47 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 21:35 BST

Get the latest from the game

Wealdstone 2-1 MK Dons - FULL TIME

Show new updates
18:38 BST

Football is back!

18:43 BST

MK Dons team to face Wealdstone

Graham Alexander’s first team selection sees new signings Nathan Harness and Alex Gilbey line up in Dons colours for the first time (well, first time since Gilbey came back anyway), while youngster Callum Tripp also gets the nod.

One trialist listed amongst the substitutes, looks a lot like Josh Morris to me.

Team: Harness, Tripp, Lewington, Harvie, Tucker, Gilbey, Kemp, Devoy, Eisa, Leko, Holland

Subs: MacGillivray, O’Hora, Robson, Smith, Jules, Burns, Dean, Anker, Dennis, Waller, Stirland, Scholtz, Boyce, A Trialist

18:49 BST

Morris on trial with MK Dons this evening

Midfielder Josh Morris is on trial with MK Dons tonightMidfielder Josh Morris is on trial with MK Dons tonight
Midfielder Josh Morris is on trial with MK Dons tonight

Midfielder Josh Morris lines up amongst the subs for Dons tonight on trial. The 31-year-old has more than 350 career appearances to his name, and is probably best known for his three seasons at Scunthorpe between 2016-19.

He was signed by Alexander at Motherwell last summer, but never played for the boss before he lost his job. He was released by the Scottish side at the end of last season.

18:51 BST

Wealdstone’s team to face MK Dons

19:46 BST

KICK OFF

Anfd we’re underway at Grosvenor Vale. MK Dons get the game going

19:51 BST

3 mins: Dons taking shape

Slow and steady start for Graham Alexander’s side. A back four shaping up with Tripp at right-back.

The team had a full training session this morning too, so could be a heavy-legged hour before the new man makes the changes

19:53 BST

5 mins: A booking?!

A nasty tackle from Max Kretzschmar left Tripp in a bundle on the ground. You don’t often see bookings in friendly games, but the ref - Jason Richardson - was quick to flash the yellow to the Stones striker.

19:56 BST

8 mins: Long-range effort

Fierce looking strike from Wealdstone’s Ashley Charles goes just wide but it has Harness scrambling.

20:00 BST

13 mins: Dons should score

Good move from Dons but it should have resulted in the opener. Devoy won the ball in the centre of the park and played Leko through. Eisa bursts up alongside him, is slid in by Leko but the striker somehow misses the target.

20:03 BST

16 mins: Leko with an effort

Another good sight of goal for the visitors as Leko this time opts to go it himself, but puts it just wide of the post as Eisa did a few moments ago

