“Physically immense” teenager Tripp is making his mark on Dons’ management

Callum Tripp continues to impress in pre-season. Pic: Jane Russell

The performances of Callum Tripp have not gone unnoticed by the new MK Dons management team so far in pre-season.

The 16-year-old has started both pre-season games so far, against Wealdstone and Barnet, playing out of position at right-back in each of them.

Tripp edged his way into Dons’ vernacular two years ago when he was named on the first-team bench as covid reduced numbers, forcing then boss Liam Manning into filling it with youngsters.

Impressing in pre-season games last term too, Tripp made his debut in the Papa John’s Trophy last August, and has immediately made the new management team sit up and pay attention this summer too.

Chris Lucketti spoke highly of Tripp’s physical attributes and attitude in training. Pic: Jane Russell

With new signing Cameron Norman suffering a minor back injury, which ruled him out of both Wealdstone and Barnet games, Tripp stepped in at right-back - not his usual central midfield berth - in a team of experienced first-teamers for Graham Alexander’s side. And in both games, has not looked out of place.

His temperament and performances in training and in games has impressed assistant head coach Chris Lucketti, who praised the teenager, who does not turn 17 until next month, after his good showing against Barnet.

“I've been delighted with him,” said Lucketti. “Since the day we came in, physically he has been immense. He's a 16-year-old lad that has impressed us since day one. He’s very mature.