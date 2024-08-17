Colchester United 2-0 MK Dons - Three defeats in a row for Dons
Colchester United vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Colchester 2-0 MK Dons
A third defeat in a row for Dons at the start of the season then.
They just aren’t creating enough chances, and are being made to pay by teams who are doing exactly that.
94 mins: GOAL - Payne secures the points
That’s that.
Tucker gives it away on half-way looking for Lewington, Oni breaks, squares it to Payne, McGill makes an initially brilliant save, but the ball loops up in the air, and Payne can lob it over the top of the keeper to double the lead
92 mins: Header wide
Great ball into the mix by Tomlinson, Evans heads it wide though.
Jack Payne awarded man of the match by the home sponsors
Stoppage time
FIVE minutes to be added on
89 mins: What a stop
Great save from McGill to tip a deflected Colchester onto the bar. The keeper was moving one way, but quickly had to shift to the other and fingertip it onto the frame
84 mins: Late changes
Tovide into the book for a late foul on Lewington.
Offord comes off for Dons, Tommy Leigh replaces him
For Colchester, Tovide makes way after his booking, replaced by Milton Oni
81 mins: GOAL - Colchester open the scoring
Ahhhh it’s come from a Dons attack. Harrison’s ball into the box was far too early, and Colchester can counter. Arthur Read is sent clear down the U’s right and after looking like he’d taken a touch too much, he pokes past McGill.
Colchester are in front
79 mins: Saved
Tomlinson’s free-kick is over the wall but comfortable for Macey
78 mins: Off the post!
Great flurry of chances for Dons - Wearne forces a great save, Gilbey hits the rebound off the post, Tomlinson then wins a free-kick on the edge
75 min: Gilbey into the book
Gilbey appeared to win the ball off Payne there but the referee deemed it a foul, and a booking at that
70 mins: Tucker fires wide
The free-kick is whipped in, cleared as far as Tucker who takes it on the half-volley, but shoots wide.
More changes for Colchester as Egbo and Gordon come off for Edwards and Anderson
69 mins: Flanagan into the book
Tomlinson bursts down the left, looks to cut inside the ex-Dons defender but Flanagan takes him down, into the book - Colchester’s first yellow
64 mins: Dons changes
Here come Connor Evans and Ellis Harrison
Callum Hendry to make way, and Aaron Nemane too comes off
62 mins: First change
Colchester make the first sub of the afternoon - Bishop off, Read on
57 mins: What a stop!
Oh a great save from Macey, Hendry does everything right from Tomlinson’s cross, but the Colchester keeper throws a foot at it to keep it at 0-0
55 mins: McGill denies Payne
Payne drops a shoulder and bursts through Sherring and Tucker, under pressure though he fires into the chest of McGill
52 mins: Corner
Dons with some nice stuff, Tomlinson’s header to Gilbey, edge of the box, Hendry can’t get a shot off, back to Gilbey who’s effort takes a deflection wide
47 mins: Tovide takes aim
Shrugs off the attention of Sherring does Tovide, but blasts his effort over McGill’s bar. He looks like he’s come off worst after the shot as well, he needs treatment
