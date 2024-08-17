Live

Colchester United 2-0 MK Dons - Three defeats in a row for Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 17th Aug 2024, 13:26 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 17:03 BST
MK Dons will be eager to get a win under their belts this afternoon as they take on Colchester United

Colchester United vs MK Dons - LIVE

17:02 BST

FULL TIME: Colchester 2-0 MK Dons

A third defeat in a row for Dons at the start of the season then.

They just aren’t creating enough chances, and are being made to pay by teams who are doing exactly that.

16:52 BST

94 mins: GOAL - Payne secures the points

That’s that.

Tucker gives it away on half-way looking for Lewington, Oni breaks, squares it to Payne, McGill makes an initially brilliant save, but the ball loops up in the air, and Payne can lob it over the top of the keeper to double the lead

16:49 BST

92 mins: Header wide

Great ball into the mix by Tomlinson, Evans heads it wide though.

Jack Payne awarded man of the match by the home sponsors

16:47 BST

Stoppage time

FIVE minutes to be added on

16:47 BST

89 mins: What a stop

Great save from McGill to tip a deflected Colchester onto the bar. The keeper was moving one way, but quickly had to shift to the other and fingertip it onto the frame

16:41 BST

84 mins: Late changes

Tovide into the book for a late foul on Lewington.

Offord comes off for Dons, Tommy Leigh replaces him

For Colchester, Tovide makes way after his booking, replaced by Milton Oni

16:39 BST

81 mins: GOAL - Colchester open the scoring

Ahhhh it’s come from a Dons attack. Harrison’s ball into the box was far too early, and Colchester can counter. Arthur Read is sent clear down the U’s right and after looking like he’d taken a touch too much, he pokes past McGill.

Colchester are in front

16:35 BST

79 mins: Saved

Tomlinson’s free-kick is over the wall but comfortable for Macey

16:35 BST

78 mins: Off the post!

Great flurry of chances for Dons - Wearne forces a great save, Gilbey hits the rebound off the post, Tomlinson then wins a free-kick on the edge

16:32 BST

75 min: Gilbey into the book

Gilbey appeared to win the ball off Payne there but the referee deemed it a foul, and a booking at that

16:27 BST

70 mins: Tucker fires wide

The free-kick is whipped in, cleared as far as Tucker who takes it on the half-volley, but shoots wide.

More changes for Colchester as Egbo and Gordon come off for Edwards and Anderson

16:26 BST

69 mins: Flanagan into the book

Tomlinson bursts down the left, looks to cut inside the ex-Dons defender but Flanagan takes him down, into the book - Colchester’s first yellow

16:21 BST

64 mins: Dons changes

Here come Connor Evans and Ellis Harrison

Callum Hendry to make way, and Aaron Nemane too comes off

16:19 BST

62 mins: First change

Colchester make the first sub of the afternoon - Bishop off, Read on

16:14 BST

57 mins: What a stop!

Oh a great save from Macey, Hendry does everything right from Tomlinson’s cross, but the Colchester keeper throws a foot at it to keep it at 0-0

16:12 BST

55 mins: McGill denies Payne

Payne drops a shoulder and bursts through Sherring and Tucker, under pressure though he fires into the chest of McGill

16:09 BST

52 mins: Corner

Dons with some nice stuff, Tomlinson’s header to Gilbey, edge of the box, Hendry can’t get a shot off, back to Gilbey who’s effort takes a deflection wide

16:05 BST

47 mins: Tovide takes aim

Shrugs off the attention of Sherring does Tovide, but blasts his effort over McGill’s bar. He looks like he’s come off worst after the shot as well, he needs treatment

