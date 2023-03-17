Coleman makes points prediction for League One survival

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman believes 48 points might be enough to beat the League One drop this season.

That number would have kept any side in the division in the last three seasons, and with 11 games remaining, Coleman believes his side need another 13 points to give themselves a great chance of League One survival.

He said: “If someone gave me 13 points from our games left now, I would snap your hands off. I think you would be on the edge of it with that.

“The fact is we have to find a way to win three or four games and try and draw a couple and limp over the line but I would love to sprint over the line. The priority is staying up and we will go all out to do it.

“Thirteen points might not be enough but if we can get up to 50 points and you don’t stay up, you can say you have done your best.”

MK Dons head to the Wham Stadium tomorrow two points back of Stanley, having played a game more too, but know a win on Saturday would see them go above their relegation rivals and climb out of the bottom four.

“All 11 games left are big but the proximity of the two clubs in the lower reaches of the league means it is huge and we have to treat it as such,” said Coleman.

“MK Dons will think it’s a big game and a marvellous opportunity for them to leap frog us.

“For us, it’s still in our own hands and, while it is still in our own hands, we can only concentrate on us and let’s hope it’s still in our own hands after Saturday.

“We have worked hard to get into this situation and it would be heartbreaking to lose our League One status.

“Whether fighting relegation or winning the league, they all have the pressures but this is the most stressful situation I have encountered because of the way it’s panned out.