Coleman wary of MK Dons’ new manager bounce

John Coleman looks ahead to tomorrow’s game between MK Dons and Accrington Stanley

By Toby Lock
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:17 BST
Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has warned his side to be wary of the ‘new manager bounce’ when MK Dons visit the Wham Stadium tomorrow.

Mike Williamson’s first game in charge, after taking over at Stadium MK on Tuesday, sees Dons head to Lancashire to take on Stanley, who were also relegated from League One last season. Accrington are the highest of the relegated sides this season, sitting ninth in the table, four points and seven places above Dons.

After going eight games without a win in the division cost Graham Alexander his job earlier this week, and with Williamson quickly drafted in to replace him, Coleman said Dons could look significantly different come kick-off on Saturday.

“He has good credentials, he knows the game and I wish him all the best, just not on Saturday,” said Coleman.

“You accept it will be something different, their players will be hearing a different voice and it often has the desired effect.

“But we have to play the way we know we can and we have got to improve in areas. We passed the ball well at times at Grimsby on Saturday but we know we can pass it better.

“We are still playing with younger players - we will show them, advise them, lead them down a decision-making process and hope they make the right decisions on Saturday.”

