Collar corrects the record as he nets MK Dons' opener against Brackley

“It was definitely my goal!” said Will Collar at Brackley Town as he laid claim to MK Dons’ opening goal in the 2-0 pre-season win at St James Park on Tuesday night.

The ex-Stockport County man opened the scoring after seven minutes in Northamptonshire to put Paul Warne’s side on course for a second victory in three days, before Aaron Collins netted at the death to wrap things up.

There was initial confusion though, with Simone Troso’s cross coming through a crowd of players, with most believing it was an own goal, though Collar would put the record straight afterwards.

“It was a nice bit of build-up play from the throw-in, the lads moved it quickly out to Sim, and I was there to finish it off in the middle,” he explained. “It was tougher opposition than we faced on Saturday, but it was a good game to play in. It was good for all the boys.

“We played some nice stuff, and there were some sloppy moments but it’s pre-season. Overall, it was a good run-out.”

Having been given a run-out in the final 30 minutes against Hitchin Town on Saturday, Collar played for an hour in the midfield engine room on Tuesday. Still playing catch-up, having missed the first week of training with his new team following his move from Edgeley Park, the 28-year-old said he is feeling comfortable in his new surrounds on and off the field.

“I felt good out there,” he continued. “I’m still a week behind everyone else because I joined a week after they came back, but I’ve settled in well. It was really important to get to Spain with them, spending every minute of every day with the lads allows you to integrate so much better with everyone, so I’m feeling good.

“The way the gaffer plays really suits me, and I think it suits League Two. With the season coming around quickly now, playing on the front-foot, winning second balls, playing and running forwards, I think we’ll be really good this season.”