Brackley Town 0-2 MK Dons - Collins nets a late second
Brackley Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL-TIME: Brackley Town 0-2 MK Dons
89 mins: GOAL! Collins secures it
What a solo strike from Collins to secure it! He keeps going and going, shapes to shoot, fires low through a crowd and finds the bottom corner.
2-0!
87 mins: Blocked again
This Brackley defence is having a cracking game, blocking everything brilliantly as Mendez-Laing barges his way through, pulling it back for Gilbey to pull the trigger but it hits another red shirt
81 mins: Blocked
More brave defending from Brackley - the story of the night - as Lemonheigh-Evans takes aim from 20 yards, and the centre-back takes one to the sore bits
80 mins: Good attendance
Another good turnout this evening for the game, with 1,066 here at St James Park
78 mins: Free-kick
Gilbey downed on the edge of the box, Lemonheigh-Evans and Collins over it, it’s the former but it’s into the wall, Collins retrieves the loose ball but his shot too is blocked
70 mins: Close
Good move from Miracle Okafor, he’s found space in behind, but not sure he was expecting MacGillivray to close the angle as quick as he did, and pokes well wide
60 muins: Here come the changes
Dons ready to change the whole team.
Team: MacGillivray, Jones, Thompson, Sherring, Waller, Offord, Gilbey, Lemonheigh-Evans, Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy, Collins
58 mins: Tame
Ahh Nemane gets it all right, getting onto the end of the ball into the box but his touch is a poor one and it dribbles harmlessly out of play
55 mins: Rescued
While Tomlinson goes down after a heavy challenge from Brackley defender Byrne, the play continues and the hosts attack, Hall has a header on target but it’s cleared away and over the bar by Tripp
52 mins: Patience
A steady build-up on the Dons left, featuring Tomlinson and Thompson-Sommers initially, the full-back crossing for Leko, who touches off to Hendry, who in turn tees up Thompson-Sommers again but his strike is over the bar
Second-half
Brackley restart the game
Half-time: Brackley 0-1 MK Dons
That early own goal the difference at the break of an otherwise pretty balanced half of play.
Both have hit the frame, Dons have had the better of the chances and have generally been in control of the affair, but Brackley aren’t looking to roll over.
A decent half of football
42 mins: Close
Good work from Hendry to hold play up, he brings in Tomlinson who delivers a quick low ball into the box, Nemane goes for it but is beaten to it by a Brackley defender, they swipe on the floor for it but eventually the hosts clear
36 mins: Just wide
Straight up the other end, Tomlinson nearly bends one in.
It’s end-to-end at the moment, both sides going all-out
35 mins: What a hit!
Corr that would’ve been worthy of an equaliser as Morgan Roberts hits a thunderbolt from 20 yards, but it clips the corner of the post and the bar and comes out
34 mins: Post!
Brilliant from Leko, took his time to square up his man before bending it right-footed, but it comes back off the upright
31 mins: Over
End to end stuff as it is, this game, Brackley win another corner but this time it’s taken to the edge of the box, but the shot is scooped harmlessly over
