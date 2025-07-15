Live

Brackley Town 0-2 MK Dons - Collins nets a late second

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 15th Jul 2025, 18:59 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 21:35 BST
placeholder image
JPI
MK Dons are back in pre-season action this evening, taking on Brackley Town.

Get the latest from St James Park.

Brackley Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

21:36 BST

FULL-TIME: Brackley Town 0-2 MK Dons

And that’s all she wrote (but not me).

21:35 BST

89 mins: GOAL! Collins secures it

What a solo strike from Collins to secure it! He keeps going and going, shapes to shoot, fires low through a crowd and finds the bottom corner.

2-0!

21:34 BST

87 mins: Blocked again

This Brackley defence is having a cracking game, blocking everything brilliantly as Mendez-Laing barges his way through, pulling it back for Gilbey to pull the trigger but it hits another red shirt

21:26 BST

81 mins: Blocked

More brave defending from Brackley - the story of the night - as Lemonheigh-Evans takes aim from 20 yards, and the centre-back takes one to the sore bits

21:25 BST

80 mins: Good attendance

Another good turnout this evening for the game, with 1,066 here at St James Park

21:23 BST

78 mins: Free-kick

Gilbey downed on the edge of the box, Lemonheigh-Evans and Collins over it, it’s the former but it’s into the wall, Collins retrieves the loose ball but his shot too is blocked

21:16 BST

70 mins: Close

Good move from Miracle Okafor, he’s found space in behind, but not sure he was expecting MacGillivray to close the angle as quick as he did, and pokes well wide

21:09 BST

60 muins: Here come the changes

Dons ready to change the whole team.

Team: MacGillivray, Jones, Thompson, Sherring, Waller, Offord, Gilbey, Lemonheigh-Evans, Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy, Collins

21:04 BST

58 mins: Tame

Ahh Nemane gets it all right, getting onto the end of the ball into the box but his touch is a poor one and it dribbles harmlessly out of play

21:01 BST

55 mins: Rescued

While Tomlinson goes down after a heavy challenge from Brackley defender Byrne, the play continues and the hosts attack, Hall has a header on target but it’s cleared away and over the bar by Tripp

20:57 BST

52 mins: Patience

A steady build-up on the Dons left, featuring Tomlinson and Thompson-Sommers initially, the full-back crossing for Leko, who touches off to Hendry, who in turn tees up Thompson-Sommers again but his strike is over the bar

20:50 BST

Second-half

Brackley restart the game

20:33 BST

Half-time: Brackley 0-1 MK Dons

That early own goal the difference at the break of an otherwise pretty balanced half of play.

Both have hit the frame, Dons have had the better of the chances and have generally been in control of the affair, but Brackley aren’t looking to roll over.

A decent half of football

20:29 BST

42 mins: Close

Good work from Hendry to hold play up, he brings in Tomlinson who delivers a quick low ball into the box, Nemane goes for it but is beaten to it by a Brackley defender, they swipe on the floor for it but eventually the hosts clear

20:23 BST

36 mins: Just wide

Straight up the other end, Tomlinson nearly bends one in.

It’s end-to-end at the moment, both sides going all-out

20:22 BST

35 mins: What a hit!

Corr that would’ve been worthy of an equaliser as Morgan Roberts hits a thunderbolt from 20 yards, but it clips the corner of the post and the bar and comes out

20:20 BST

34 mins: Post!

Brilliant from Leko, took his time to square up his man before bending it right-footed, but it comes back off the upright

20:18 BST

31 mins: Over

End to end stuff as it is, this game, Brackley win another corner but this time it’s taken to the edge of the box, but the shot is scooped harmlessly over

