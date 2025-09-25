Collins remaining level-headed despite latest MK Dons injury setback

The striker has had a lot of bad luck since signing for MK Dons

The MK Dons players have rallied around injured striker Aaron Collins after he suffered another injury setback last week.

The 28-year-old had played barely an hour of competitive football for Dons after signing from Bolton Wanderers in the summer, breaking his arm in the opening game against Oldham Athletic. Making a substitute appearance against Chesterfield to mark his return a couple of weeks ago, Collins then featured in the Vertu Trophy against West Ham where he scored Dons’ only goal of the game.

But he would then suffer a hamstring injury in training a couple of days later which looks set to sideline him until December time, once again delaying his Dons career from getting up and running.

A popular member of the squad during his short time at the club thus far, his latest setback was a tough one to take, skipper Alex Gilbey admitted, who was quick to put his arm around the striker following the news.

“It’s heartbreaking for Aaron because he’s so good around the place,” said the captain. “Even though he hasn’t been on the pitch, just having him around has helped the lads massively. He helps keep morale really high.

“Breaking his arm was a freak accident and then in the last 30 seconds of training he feels his hamstring. We know what he can do for us, how important he can be. I’ve tried to put my arm around him, but he’s really level-headed, he’s been around the game a long time now. He knows it’s not as bad as initially thought.”

Collins is the latest in a long-line of injuries to have hit the Dons squad in recent weeks, with head coach Paul Warne saying he was down to just ten outfield players in training earlier this week.

Though injuries are part and parcel of football, Gilbey admitted he has not known an injury list to be as long as the one Dons currently have, but said those left must step up to the plate to help the team out of their current plight on just one point from a possible 12.

He said: “I’ve never seen one like this before. We’ve got who we’ve got now, training has been really good this week, and everyone is staking a claim at the moment. This is what we’ve got, everyone is expecting to play, we have to keep everyone healthy and wait for the armed forces to come and catch up and help.

“Lads have to take responsibility for their actions. We’ve got a really good dressing room where we can all hold each other accountable. Even the injured lads are driving the standards away from the pitch. We’ve got a really good group and we have to keep fighting.”