"Great honour" for Dons legend Lewington as he receives Freedom of the City

The MK Dons stalwart joined a short list those with the honour

MK Dons legend Dean Lewington was formally awarded the Freedom of the City by Milton Keynes Council on Tuesday night.

The record-breaking club captain hung up his boots in the summer having played more than 900 games for the team after the move to Milton Keynes in 2004, seeing the club through promotions, landmark victories and trophy lifting at Wembley Stadium.

Lewington became only the fifth individual to be granted the honour, after Dr James Charles Marshall OBE, Dame Cleo Lane, former Dons chairman Pete Winkelman (who were granted Freedom of the Borough prior to renaming) and England Lionesses captain Leah Williamson.

“It is a great honour and very humbling,” Lewington said. “I moved to Milton Keynes 23 years ago. Pete used to bring us up to Woughton to train, and we’ve just got a new pitch all this time later! Pete told us from the start that Milton Keynes was different, it was a new city and how it was ours to do with what we wanted, to go and write our own history.

“I always liked it here, but not everyone did! Some of the players moved to Northampton because they didn’t quite get the roundabouts and the way of life. I liked the roundabouts, so I stayed.

“It was a great honour to play for the club, and those that were there in the early days will be surprised to see how much it has changed. What makes the club is the people, and that never really changes. I’ve been very fortunate to work with some amazing people, the people behind-the-scenes at the club that really make it work.

“We were always encouraged to do things in the community, and as the captain, it was always a pleasure to go out to meet people who the club meant so much to. It was something they could be a part of, and that’s what this club does. It gives the town one banner to be under.

“It has been a fantastic journey, I’ve enjoyed almost every minute of it - there have been some bad times too! I’ve been very lucky, but I miss playing every day. I don’t miss pre-season, the running, but I can enjoy my pizza and Diet Coke without any guilt! I’m lucky to still be involved in the club and shaping the future.”

Leader of the council, Pete Marland said: “We don’t do this very often. The bar for the Freedom of the City is rightly set high. It’s the highest civic honour we can bestow on any of our citizens. We all know you for the service you’ve given the people if Milton Keynes and to MK Dons.

“You’ve played 917 games which is a record for appearances in the Football League. It means you’re a record holder, and next to your name in all of those books is Milton Keynes Dons. What you have done for the club, the leadership, the passion you’ve shown, you married here shows what a fantastic person you are.

“That leadership, that skill to bring people together is really rare. It means you absolutely deserve this recognition because of who you are, and the way you embody this city.”