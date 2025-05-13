Lewington's new role and MK Dons development squad confirmed

The formation of MK Dons’ new squad has been confirmed

Dean Lewington’s new role at MK Dons has been confirmed by the club, as well as the formation of a development squad to begin next season.

The club stalwart spoke last week of the job offer from the club following his retirement from playing after a career spanning more than two decades.

Having completed his UEFA B licence and with his A licence set to be completed this summer, Lewington will remain a part of the fold at Stadium MK, working in his new capacity.

Speaking about the role, sporting director Liam Sweeting confirmed: “Lewie has been an integral part of this football club from day one, achieving something that I think we all agree will never be seen again.

“There are not many, if any, that can match Lewie’s playing experience and knowledge of the game over an outstanding 949 competitive career appearances. We have been so fortunate to lean on Dean’s wisdom on the pitch, but his new career path provides an excellent chance to pass on some of his experience to those aspiring to reach the senior level of football, and for Dean to enter the next chapter of his career as a coach.”

With a vast senior playing squad, and several promising youngsters looking to bridge the gap between the academy and Paul Warne’s team, the development squad looks set to play out like a reserve team of old, offering game-time to those who might not get it otherwise.

On the formation of the new development squad, Sweeting added: “The Development Squad concept has been worked on tirelessly by both first team and academy staff, striving to create a bridge between youth and senior football.

“In discussions with Neil (Hart, CEO) and Ben Smith (Academy Manager), and identifying the talent in our youth ranks, it’s clear that we needed to provide an opportunity that further supports the transition from Under 18s football to the senior level.

“This is a really great coaching opportunity for both Lewie and the club, we're excited to see Lewie pass on his knowledge to the young and upcoming talent looking to break into the senior side.”