Freedom of the City granted to MK Dons legend Lewie as he confirms career plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The club legend was the centre of attention at Stadium MK once more

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retiring MK Dons captain Dean Lewington has been granted the Freedom of Milton Keynes as he confirmed his future plans after playing.

The 40-year-old was the centre-piece of a star-filled night at Stadium MK on Friday, with former team-mates, managers and chairmen on hand to celebrate his playing career, which came to an end last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-bosses Stuart Murdoch, Karl Robinson and Russell Martin spoke on stage of their memories, while former team-mates David Martin, Darren Potter and Dean Bowditch joined incumbent captain Alex Gilbey to discuss what it was like playing alongside him.

The evening rounded out with Councillor Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council, awarding Lewington with the Freedom of the City, making him only the second individual to be granted the honour after England Lionesses captain Leah Williamson.

“Dean Lewington’s loyalty to MK Dons and to Milton Keynes is truly remarkable,” said Cllr Marland. “His commitment, leadership and contribution both on and off the pitch make him an outstanding ambassador for our city and it’s a real pleasure to be able to recognise his contributions with this honour.”

While Lewington’s playing days are up, he will remain a familiar face around Stadium MK, confirming he will take up a coaching role in a new development squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimed at bridging the gap between the academy and the first-team, the development squad will aid the transition for youngsters but also give players struggling for game time in Paul Warne’s side to compete.

Eager to begin his coaching career, Lewington looks set to be a part of the fold as he looks to carve his own post-playing path.

“Luckily the club have offered me a job!” he confirmed. “It will be behind the scenes in a development squad.

“It will be great for me to learn and to coach, to pick things up from the likes of Richie and the gaffer, and trying to get a foothold to start a new chapter of my career.”