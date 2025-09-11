Collins set to be involved in MK Dons' squad for Chestefield game

The front man will be a welcome return for MK Dons

Striker Aaron Collins is in line to make his long-awaited return to action for MK Dons this weekend against Chesterfield but Paul Warne admitted there are ‘a couple of issues’ with injuries elsewhere in the squad.

Former Bolton man Collins, who signed in the summer, broke his arm in the season opener against Oldham Athletic and has been missing since, sparking the start of a bit of an injury crisis at the club. Full-backs Joe Tomlinson and Gethin Jones are notable long-term absentees, while Laurence Maguire has not played at all this season and Kane Thompson-Sommers has also only featured fleetingly due to injuries.

Defender Nathan Thompson too has been battling an ankle issue which kept him out of the squad against Grimsby Town last Saturday.

Collins’ return to full-contact training this week has buoyed the squad though, Warne said, and has put the Welshman back on the list to feature when they take on Chesterfield this Saturday.

“Aaron Collins has trained all week, he’s back to nutmegging people so that’s cheered the group up no end,” Warne said. “He’s in a good fettle so he will be involved again at the weekend.

“There are still issues with his pathetic little arms but his general fitness, heart and lungs and legs are good! He’s been able to do loads of shooting drills, ball work, he’s just game rusty.”

Offering an update on the condition of the rest of his side though, Warne hinted there are other issues at hand before the side heads to Derbyshire.

He continued: “We’ve not got any more concerns, just the usual dramas and I’ll keep in-house for now, but there are a couple of issues.

“Joe (Tomlinson) isn’t many weeks away now, he’s getting closer. Laurence (Maguire) has trained with us for two days, that’s good news and he’s not far off.

“Nathan (Thompson) has trained with the group as well and hopefully that gets him back up to speed with more games coming thick and fast.”

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is also in line to make a return to the side after he missed the Grimsby game on international duty with Guatemala.