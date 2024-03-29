Comeback Kid Dean wanted to make an immediate impact against Walsall

Max Dean celebrated his first goal since January

Returns from injury do not come much better than Max Dean's comeback on Good Friday as he inspired MK Dons to an emphatic 5-0 victory over Walsall.

The 20-year-old missed seven weeks with a hamstring injury before making his first-team return during the 5-0 reverse at Stockport County last week.

But returning to home soil for the first of the Easter fixtures, Dean needed barely a minute before his impact was felt. Downed by keeper Jackson Smith, he had to wait four minutes for the Saddlers stopper to get treatment before dispatching the spot kick to double Dons' lead, handed to them by Emre Tezgel's first-half opener.

"No-one was taking that penalty but me," he said. "As soon as I won it, I knew. I needed to get back on the scoresheet as quickly as possible. I picked the ball up, and it was was a long wait, but I knew where I was going to put it, and knew I was going to score.

"It's our first penalty in the league. I practice every Friday, Thursday this week, but I knew where I was going to put it, even with the long wait."

Stoke City youngster Tezgel was excellent for the 55 minutes he was on the pitch before he was replaced by Dean, but watched on in awe like everyone else as the former Leeds man then set up both Alex Gilbey and Joe Tomlinson to make it three and four, before getting his second and Dons' fifth of the afternoon.

Dean continued: "It's what you need - goals and assists. It's what I love to do. I want to add more assists to my game as well, I think I only had one before the game today. They were both great finishes too, so it was nice to add those as well.

"The second one, I was in and around the goalmouth, so it was about being in the right place when Cam nodded it down. I think it came off my face at first, but then I just had to put it away.