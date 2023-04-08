Comeback points are giving Dons confidence to extend their run

Confidence is on the up at MK Dons after coming from behind twice in their last two games to snatch points from play-off hopefuls.

After their 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park last Saturday, which saw Dons come from 2-1 down, Mo Eisa’s equaliser on Good Friday earned them another point, this time cancelling out Connor Ogilve’s goal to tie 1-1 with Portsmouth.

It extended the side’s unbeaten run to five games - the longest run since last season - but also, according to Jack Tucker, has given Dons the confidence to go to Derby County on Easter Monday and pick something up.

“Confidence is a big thing in football,” said the defender. “When you're high, things go your way. If we can keep working hard, keep luck on our side, keep putting good performances in, we can keep building confidence.

“We lacked belief at times. It wasn't for a lack of trying, but it felt like when we went behind we caved in a bit. But we've shown recently that we're good enough to beat teams in this division and two points we've gained from losing positions against teams higher in the league than us is a sign of that.

“Earlier in the season, we didn’t come back from those losing positions. It’s a sign of where we have developed as a side. They’re hard teams to break down. But being able to do so puts us in good stead.

“We've a couple more teams up there in the league to play, so hopefully we can show that again.”

Self improvement

Tucker feels his performances have improved in line with Dons’ upturn in form

Not only have Dons’ performances improved in recent weeks, but Tucker’s have too. The 23-year-old came under fire during the side’s poor run through February for his showings at the centre of the defence, but like the rest of the side, he has picked up form through March.

He said: “It has taken me longer to get used to the way we play here, but recently it's been coming out. I feel a lot more comfortable with what I'm being asked to do.

