Comedy of errors are costing Dons dearly - Alexander

MK Dons head coach Graham Alexander said Jonathan Leko apologised to the dressing room for his mistake which cost his side the second goal in a 2-1 defeat to Gillingham on Saturday.

The former Charlton man gave the ball away easily on half-way to allow Tom Nichol to slide in Scott Malone to fire the Gills 2-0 up, after Anthoney Stewart’s error - which he apologised to the travelling 300 supporters at Priestfield for - allowed Macaulay Bonne to open the scoring.

While Ellis Harrison’s first goal in an MK Dons shirt came too late to change the course, Daniel Harvie’s stoppage time red card for a second booking only made the day darker for Alexander.

Speaking afterwards, Alexander said too many individual errors are costing Dons of late, but that Leko had held his hands up at the end.

“He's apologised, but there's not a player who's walked on the pitch without making a mistake,” said the head coach. “That's football. We're getting punished for any mistakes, and a comedy of errors in the last few games.

“The defeat was self-inflicted. We started the game really well, we were the dominant team again, had chancesto score, but we didn't. They made a sub, Bonne wins a few first contacts and we dropped 10, 15 yards and stopped getting on the ball.

“We conceded a terrible goal, which punctured any good feeling we had in that first 20 minutes. We lost control, our composure. We made the changes at half-time to give us freh impetus, but we shot ourselves in the foot again. You can't legislate for that.

“We just didn't have enough in the tank to get back into it, especialy with ten men.

“We can't hide behind anything today - we were the masters of our own downfall.