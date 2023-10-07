Gilbey blasts ‘embarrassing’ errors in staunch defence of Dons boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Gilbey put the blame squarely on the MK Dons players after yet another error-strewn performance saw them beaten 2-1 by Gillingham on Saturday.

As the pressure mounts on head coachGraham Alexander as Dons’ win-less run extended to seven matches, and the side dropped to 16th in League Two, Gilbey said it is too easy to blame the management for their latest turmoil, with too many shirking responsibility on the pitch and letting the coach down.

Individual errors would ultimaltely cost Dons at Priestfield, with Anthony Stewart and Daniel Harvie getting their wires crossed in the first-half to allow Macaulay Bonne open the scoring, before Jonathan Leko gifted the ball to Tom Nichols for Scott Malone to double their lead early in the second-half.

While Ellis Harrison pulled one back for Dons with eight minutes to go, it was too little too late.

“It's easy to blame the gaffer but at the end of the day, we're the ones making the mistakes,” said the captain afterwards. “He doesn’t tell us to go out there and make mistakes. As a unit, we have to cut the errors out because it’s embarrassing.

“I don't think I can remember a good goal we've conceded this season, they've all been horrific. The lads need to take it on the chin now, stand up and be counted because it's sink or swim.

“It's the same story every week. Individual mistakes cost us again, and it's just not good enough. The lads have to look at themselves. As a dressing room, as a man, you have to look at yourself and hold your hands up. We're not doing that enough.

“We can't become a team that's good for 20 minutes and then die a death, have a go when we're 2-0 down. That's not football. Good teams don't let you back into games. We have to fix this issue ASAP.

“It can't be nicey-nicey any more, it's our livelihoods at stake. I don't even know where we are in the league, but it's embarrassing.