Gillingham 2-1 MK Dons - Seven without a win for Dons as they lose again
MK Dons are in action against Gillingham this afternoon
Gillingham 2-1 MK Dons - LIVE
Key Events
FULL TIME: Gillingham 2-1 MK Dons
It was too little too late in the end for Dons as they tried to get back on terms at the end, but it is seven games without a win for Graham Alexander’s side
90+3 mins: Turner saves
Cameron Norman’s shot is deflected and keeper Turner does really well to get down to keep it out
90+1 mins: Harvie sent off
Silly from the Scot there, pulls back McKenzie in the corner, earning him a second yellow
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
86 mins: Turner with a stunner
What a stop from the Gillingham keeper, really good work from Leko, pulling back to Dean who’s shot looks angling for the top corner only to be denied by the flying Turner
83 mins: SO close
Oh Dons should be level. Ball drops to Dean in the six yard box, tight angle but he fires into the side netting
82 mins: GOAL! Dons have a lifeline
Could they yet get back into this?! Ellis Harrison’s first goal for the club comes with eight minutes to go, heading in Leko’s cross to make it 2-1.
78 mins: Mac to the rescue
Too easy for Mahoney to step inside O’Hora there, he’s got three in support but goes solo, and MacGillivray makes a huge save to deny a third
Today’s attendance
Attenance: 6,119 (323)
71 mins: Dean forces a save
Good drive up the line from Gilbey, feeds Dean who cuts in onto his right foot and from the corner of the box, forces Turner into a save