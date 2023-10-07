News you can trust since 1981
Gillingham 2-1 MK Dons - Seven without a win for Dons as they lose again

MK Dons are in action against Gillingham this afternoon

By Toby Lock
Published 7th Oct 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST
Gillingham 2-1 MK Dons - LIVE

17:04 BST

FULL TIME: Gillingham 2-1 MK Dons

It was too little too late in the end for Dons as they tried to get back on terms at the end, but it is seven games without a win for Graham Alexander’s side

17:01 BST

90+3 mins: Turner saves

Cameron Norman’s shot is deflected and keeper Turner does really well to get down to keep it out

16:59 BST

90+1 mins: Harvie sent off

Silly from the Scot there, pulls back McKenzie in the corner, earning him a second yellow

16:57 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

16:54 BST

86 mins: Turner with a stunner

What a stop from the Gillingham keeper, really good work from Leko, pulling back to Dean who’s shot looks angling for the top corner only to be denied by the flying Turner

16:51 BST

83 mins: SO close

Oh Dons should be level. Ball drops to Dean in the six yard box, tight angle but he fires into the side netting

16:50 BST

82 mins: GOAL! Dons have a lifeline

Could they yet get back into this?! Ellis Harrison’s first goal for the club comes with eight minutes to go, heading in Leko’s cross to make it 2-1.

16:46 BST

78 mins: Mac to the rescue

Too easy for Mahoney to step inside O’Hora there, he’s got three in support but goes solo, and MacGillivray makes a huge save to deny a third

16:40 BST

Today’s attendance

Attenance: 6,119 (323)

16:39 BST

71 mins: Dean forces a save

Good drive up the line from Gilbey, feeds Dean who cuts in onto his right foot and from the corner of the box, forces Turner into a save

