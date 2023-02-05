Composed, confident and hungry - Dons’ strikers impress Jackson

Goals breed confidence in strikers, but Mark Jackson says both Mo Eisa and Max Dean aren’t short of that anyway.

The duo netted the all-important goals in the 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday to lift Dons to 19th in League One, with both goals coming at vital times.

Eisa netted a third minute penalty, having been fouled by Jarell Quansah in front of the Rovers terrace, smashing his penalty down the middle to put Dons in front at the Memorial Stadium. And it was a goal he needed after missing three excellent chances in the 2-0 defeat to Exeter City a week prior.

“Strikers enjoy scoring goals wherever they go, particularly Mo,” said Jackson. “He could have had a hat-trick in the last game, so for him to show that composure and score the goal, I’m really pleased.

“It was great for Mo. I sat with him last night (Friday) and went through his videos, and the chances he missed in the last game, but told him I'd be more worried if he wasn't even getting those chances. He showed such an air of confidence in the meeting to tell me that he was ready to go. He showed great composure to stick that penalty away.”

Eisa would show off his unselfish side at the opposite end of the game too, when he raced clear from the half-way line but spotted the run of Max Dean, who bust a gut to get up with his counter-part, picking out the teenager for him to fire in his first professional goal.

Fans were warned not to expect too much from the 18-year-old after his move from Leeds United in the January window, but after a couple of encouraging substitute appearances, capped his third with a fine strike in front of the travelling Dons supporters.

“Max Dean will score goals,” Jackson confidently declared. “I know what he can do. His signing went a bit under the radar, and I feel he could be a really good long-term signing for us. He'll impact it now too, as he has done.

“I know what he's like, I know his character, and I know he's hungry. I've known Max since he left Everton at 15, and we've worked closely together. If he goes onto the pitch, I know he'll score goals.

