Jackson’s game-plan pays off in Dons’ win over Bristol Rovers

Mark Jackson said his MK Dons side pulled off their game plan perfectly as they beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Mo Eisa netted from the penalty spot after just three minutes when he was fouled by James Connolly, and then turned provider for Max Dean in the last minute to double the lead and secure the points.

In a fiery encounter, tempers threatened to spill over throughout the game as Dons got under the skin of Joey Barton’s side, while off the pitch shenanigans involving an 11th hour decision from Rovers to restrict tickets for visiting supporters made for a bubbling atmosphere at the Mem, but one ultimately Dons came out on top of.

“As away performances go, it was as good as we can expect,” said Jackson afterwards. “We've been in a difficult position after the last two games but there were lots of positives to take, and we challenged them to see out the difficult moments better, and when we get into those good positions, we showed composure. We executed a good game plan.

“The early goal calmed it down for us. We were up against a good team today, a strong team who imposed a lot of attacking threat. But we had a clear way of playing, we showed tactical understanding and when we won the ball, we counter-attacked and neutralised their threats.

“They tested us but we had to be patient, deal with their formation chances. We brought a real physicality to the game as well.

“We have to be clear on how we want to play and the processes we put in place. If you believe in the approach and the way we want to behave on the pitch, that will come good. Hopefully the boys will have seen that now. Once you push through that barrier, it can only catapult us on. It's a good feeling.”

