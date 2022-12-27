Contentious decision upsets Rovers boss after defeat to Dons

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall felt the defeat to MK Dons hinged on the referee’s decision not to send off Warren O’Hora in the first half after a foul on Myles Peart-Harris.

Capitalising on Jack Tucker’s mistake on half-way, Peart-Harris broke through on goal, but was fouled by O’Hora on the edge of the box - one which Burchnall felt should have earned the Irish defender a red card as the last man rather than the yellow shown by referee Lewis Smith.

Rovers had some decent chances in the first-half too to take the lead, but came up against Jamie Cumming in determined form, with the on-loan Chelsea keeper making three key denials to keep the scores level at the break.

Daniel Harvie’s 58th minute strike then proved to be the difference between the sides as Mark Jackson claimed his first win since taking over at Stadium MK, lifting Dons above Rovers in the standings and to within a point of safety.

The referee’s decision not to reduce the home side to ten men though was key for Burchnall.

“There's a really contentious decision, what should have been a red card on Peart-Harris,” he said. “It's a poor decision from the referee, and it could have swung the game, we could have come away with a different result.

“We could have been talking about a good performance instead we're disappointed with the result.

“The first-half was excellent from us, and I'm disappointed we weren't 1-0 up at half-time to be honest. Their keeper made some outstanding saves.

“They were a bit more direct in the second-half, and the goal was disappointing because it was a second-phase from a set-piece.

