MK Dons 1-0 Forest Green Rovers - The Jackson era begins with a win
Head coach Mark Jackson takes charge of his first MK Dons game this afternoon as they play Forest Green Rovers at Stadium MK
MK Dons 1-0 Forest Green Rovers - LIVE
Back-to-back league wins! MK Dons aren’t out of the relegation zone but it’s massive to get the Mark Jackson era underway.
Dons looking to run this clock out, and they’re taking their time with a free-kick won when Barry was scythed down by Casey, who goes into the book. Six mins to be added on
Louie Barry has been waiting on the sidelines for a few mins now, finally able to come on, replacing Daniel Harvie.
An industrious performance from the striker with little to no reward in the way of chances, but Grigg comes off here, with Matt Smith coming on
Melee in the box as MK Dons just can’t get the ball away, it looks like it hits Eisa’s hand, before O’Keefe sends an effort wide
McEachran went into the book for as good as an ‘orange’ card tackle as you’ll see, before being immediately replaced by Dawson Devoy.
Ahhhh Eisa should do better. Played in by Johnson, goal opens up in front f him but he appears to drag he effort, Bernard gets a block on his shot and it’s out for a corner.
We have the first goal of the Mark Jackson era!
McEachran’s corner was pretty poor, truth be told, hip height and headed away at the first man but Harvie was hovering on the edge of the box, he takes a touch and fires left footed into the bottom corner!
MK Dons are in front
Bizarre chain of events there as the ball is over the top to Grigg, keeper comes out to head it away, but he just stayed in the D on the edge of the box rather than retreating. Ball just doesn’t drop for Eisa to get a shot away though.