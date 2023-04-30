Control of Dons’ fate is now out of their hands

MK Dons’ League One status is out of there control heading into the final week of the season.

With Cambridge United playing their penultimate game on Wednesday night, they could jump Dons in the standings heading into the last games on Sunday, where they play bottom club Forest Green, and Mark Jackson’s side take on midtable Burton.

And should the U’s win on Wednesday, it means even victory for Dons at the Pirelli Stadium when they take on the Brewers in the season finale might not be enough.

With all eyes then on the game between Cambridge and Burton on Wedneday night, when Dons are hosting their Player of the Year awards, Jackson said all they can do go to Staffordshire on Sunday and win.

“We can't control what happens with Cambridge,” said Dons’ head coach. “We have to go and win at Burton.”

Following the hugely disappointing 4-4 draw with Barnsley on Saturday, which saw Dons blow a 4-1 lead with 20 minutes to go to allow the Tykes to leave Stadium MK with a point, taking Dons’ fate out of their hands, Jackson said his side must use the emotions as fuel heading into the finale.

He said: “We have to process this disappointment, but we have to overcome it, navigate the next few days with as much positivity as we can. We have to build it into our preparation. If we can execute against Burton as well as we did in this game, we'll be in good shape.

“It will give us a good chance of going and winning the game.

