Corbeanu wants to add goals and assists after signing for MK Dons

Theo Corbeanu taking on Peter Kioso when Dons and Sheffield Wednesday played in November

Theo Corbeanu wants to provide goals and assists to help fire MK Dons up the table after he joined on loan from Wolves.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, but saw the deal cut short before switching to Dons today (Friday).

The first signing of the window, Corbeanu said he admired Dons’ style of football when he played against them for the Owls at Hillsborough in November, and was eager to link up with Manning’s men when the opportunity arose.

“I’m very excited,” Corbeanu told iFollow MK Dons. “This is a new chapter for me and I am looking forward to getting started and kicking on here.

“When I heard that Liam Manning and MK Dons were interested in me, I was excited. I played against the team earlier this season and I knew this is a club that plays a very positive style of football and I think, at this point in time, it is the right next step for me.