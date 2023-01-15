Counter-attack caused Dons problems, says Lincoln boss Kennedy

Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy felt his side looked dangerous on the counter-attack during the goal-less draw with MK Dons on Saturday.

Each side only had three shots apiece at Stadium MK, but Kennedy felt his side, who only had 29 per cent of possession, caused the biggest threats when the looked to capitalise on Dons’ pushing forwards.

Jack Diamond forced Dons keeper Jamie Cumming into the most notable save of the afternoon barely two minutes into the second-half, but it was as close as either side would come.

“I thought it was a positive performance,” said Kennedy afterwards. “It is as comfortable a day as I’ve seen Carl (Rushworth) have in goal, I’m not sure if he actually made a save.

“I thought their keeper pulled off two really good saves, particularly one from Jack (Diamond) in the second half. We put a lot of pressure on through the counter-attack in the second half, which was dangerous, and I think we got about five corners from that, so I thought we looked a real threat in that regard.

“Positives are we changed the shape today, we had an extra body in the front-line, substitutions towards the end in trying to go and win the game, and a clean sheet.

