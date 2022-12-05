Coventry’s availability in January could peak Dons’ interest

Former MK Dons loanee Conor Coventry has reportedly been told to see pastures new next month by West Ham boss David Moyes.

The 22-year-old midfielder was a key man in Dons’ drive to third place in League One last season, playing in every game he was available for after making the switch from the Hammers last January.

Advertisement

Coventry has made seven outings for Moyes’ side since returning to the Premier League outfit, mostly in the Europa League, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, has been told to look for a new club.

The issue has certainly peaked interest for MK Dons fans, eager to see a return of the Ireland U21s skipper. Having left in the summer, Coventry was back at Stadium MK in October when Dons played West Ham U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

And he would solve a lot of Dons’ problems in the centre of the park too. Playing alongside Josh McEachran for the majority of his time on loan, Coventry was vital in protecting the back three last term, while providing a good box-to-box presence.

Advertisement