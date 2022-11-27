Cowley pleased with Portsmouth’s response against MK Dons

Danny Cowley was pleased with his side’s efforts in the 3-2 win over MK Dons on Saturday as Portsmouth progressed into the hat for the FA Cup third round draw.

Trailing to Darragh Burns’ opener after 20 minutes, Reeco Hackett drew Pompey level before two Colby Bishop penalties put the hosts in control. Mo Eisa pulled one back in the second-half as Dons valiantly fought back but Portsmouth, who won the cup in 2008, held on to go through.

“We decided to change the system, because it’s nice to have some flexibility,” said Cowley afterwards

“There was a lot to like in it, particularly in the first half. We had a really good start to the game, so it was really frustrating to go 1-0 down when it was all us. Our response was really good and we got a good goal from Reeco.

“Then the second goal, the play leading up to it was brilliant. We lure them on, go over it, play off Colby and Jay runs the half space - penalty. The third goal after half-time was a turnover on the high press, we play it in and maybe it was a bit soft.

“It was good to get it, but we were disappointed from there on because we came off it a bit.

