Manning has mixed emotions but chairman satisfied despite Dons’ defeat

It was with an air of frustration MK Dons bowed out of the FA Cup on Saturday, losing 3-2 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Two Colby Bishop penalties were ultimately the key factor in Dons’ exit at the second round stage - the first cup exit they have suffered this season after progressing in both the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy of late.

Leading through Darragh Burns’ 20th minute strike, Dons lead lasted just two minutes as Reeco Hackett scored a fine strike to draw level, before two penalties - one in either half - converted by Bishop left Dons chasing at 3-1 by 48 minutes.

While Dons penned in the hosts for much of the second-half, reducing the arrears through Mo Eisa’s third goal of the season, it would not be enough to overturn Pompey’s advantage.

“It came down to discipline and quality ultimately, but there was so much to take from that game,” said Manning, who was pleased with Dons’ overall showing at Fratton Park. “I have mixed emotions, and the lads do too. There were so many positives to take from the performance.

“Portsmouth started well for 15 minutes, but we shifted momentum back to us and we looked really dangerous on the counter attack.

“We're of course extremely disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded, but there were so many good aspects. You can't give away cheap goals like that. It's disappointing, and it's not something we can repeatedly do but I'm taking a lot of positives into next week.

“We're disappointed because we wanted to win and progress, but bigger picture allows us to shift our focus back onto the league, which is paramount at the moment.”

An animated chairman at full-time

Dons chief Pete Winkelman was in the dressing room at full-time and on the sidelines following speaking with Liam Manning following the defeat, gesticulating as he does at decisions he seemingly felt went against his side.

While there has been relatively little for the chairman to be happy with from his side this season, Manning said he was happy with what he saw in the second half in particular at Fratton Park.

“He was really pleased with the performance,” Manning said. “He was disappointed to lose obviously, but he knows what he wants it to look like and he felt it was close in the second half.

“Of course, it doesn't hide the fact we gave away cheap goals, but when you look at the age of the lads who are getting better, there is a lot to take from the game, and the chairman sees that.

