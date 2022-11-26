Dons exit the FA Cup second round after defeat to Portsmouth

Two penalties were Dons’ downfall at Fratton Park as they were beaten 3-2 by Portsmouth to end their FA Cup journey at the second round stage.

Thigns got off to a good start for Liam Manning’s side when Darragh Burns netted his fourth goal in MK Dons colours on 20 minutes, but the lead lasted just two minutes as the excellent Reeco Hackett fired in for the home side.

The tie though would hinge on two penalties - one in either half - as Portsmouth took a 3-1 lead. The first, coming 11 minutes before half-time, came when Josh McEachran downed Jay Mingi to allow Colby Bishop the first of his brace. His second came just three minutes after the restart when he was downed by Bradley Johnson, smashing down the middle.

But with the odds stacked against them to get back into the tie, Dons began to play their best stuff and pulled one back when Mo Eisa netted from close range. And though they had a couple of close effort as they ran Portsmouth close at the end, it wasn’t to be.

After opting for a back four against Newport County on Tuesday night in the Papa John's Trophy, Dons stuck to it for the FA Cup against Portsmouth, but made five changes to the side which brushed off the Exiles. Jack Tucker, Dawson Devoy and Darragh Burns kept their places in the side as Liam Manning welcomed back many of his regular first-teamers, including Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson who were both rested in the week.

While their positions in League One meant little heading into the game, the hosts, who sit 14 places above Dons, began brightly. Coming close through Zak Swanson, who fired across goal via a deflection off Daniel Harvie, Portsmouth limited Dons to playing on the counter but they were setup to do just that.

The pace of their front three threatened to get in behind several times in the opening exchanges, and, somewhat against the run of play, took the lead on 20 minutes. Dawson Devoy's slide-rule pass was perfectly weighted for Darragh Burns who raced onto it before slotting coolly past Josh Griffiths for his second goal in as many games.

The lead though would last just two minutes as Portsmouth hit back immediately - Reeco Hackett sent through on goal by Jay Mingi to fire past Jamie Cumming.

As the game ebbed and flowed, both sides had half-sights of goal before Josh McEachran left a leg out to down Mingi in the box, allowing Colby Bishop to convert from the spot to give Portsmouth the lead 11 minutes before the break.

The frantic action could well have seen Dons go in further behind, but for Swanson's effort being saved by Cumming, and could even have been level when Holland forced Griffiths into a save seconds later.

But still with a chance heading into the second half, Dons made the worst possible start when Johnson first lost possession in a dangerous area, and then downed Bishop just inside the box as he looked to recover, gifting Portsmouth a second penalty, and Bishop a brace as he smashed the ball down the middle just three minutes after the break.

From there though, Dons began playing their best football of the game. Twice, Eisa saw sight of of goal from range - the first saved by Griffiths while the second was sent over the bar.

Playing the majority of their football in the Portsmouth half, Dons kept creating chances and should have had one back when another Eisa chance was blocked, but he ballooned the effort into the stands behind the goal.

Dons did get one back though when substitute Conor Grant's trickery picked out Eisa in the centre to fire in his third goal in five from close range.

Grant's impact was a big one for the visitors as he played a key role in most of Dons' late attacks, and came closest to snagging an equaliser, forcing Griffiths into a reation stop with six minutes to go.

But it wasn't to be as Dons' cup run came to an end at the second round stage, Portsmouth clinging on to progress into Monday's draw.

Referee: Sunny Gill

Attendance: 8,056 (203)

Portsmouth: Griffiths, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson Swanson (Koroma 81), Mingi (Tunniciuffe 81), Pack, Hume (Ogilvie 59), Hackett, Bishop, Curtis

Subs not used: Oluwayemi, Quarm, Dockerill, Payce, Mottoh, Pigott

MK Dons: Cumming, O'Hora, Tucker, Harvie, Watson (Lawrence 82), McEachran (Grant 46), Johnson (Robson 72), Devoy, Burns (Barry 69), Holland, Eisa (Grigg 82)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Oyegoke, Jules, Dennis

