Crawley boss responds to 'really good job' opportunity at MK Dons

The early front-runner to replace Mike Williamson has been asked whether he would be interested in the job at MK Dons

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey believes the vacant MK Dons job is a ‘really good’ opportunity, but said his focus will remain on his job in Sussex until told otherwise.

Lindsey masterminded the Reds’ dominant 8-1 play-off victory over Mike Williamson’s Dons last May, taking them not only to the final, but victory over Crewe Alexandra in the final at Wembley and into League One.

Sitting midtable in the third tier, Lindsey has been made the early front-runner to take over at Stadium MK after Williamson’s surprise move to Carlisle came to fruition today (Thursday).

Speaking to Sussex World ahead of their trip to league leaders Wrexham on Saturday, Lindsey said the job vacancy is an intriguing one but is concentrating on the visit to Wales.

“My full focus is here,” he said. “Whilst you're getting linked to jobs, I think that proves that you're doing something, right. So it's always a positive in many ways. But my full focus is here until I'm told otherwise.

“I think it is a really good job for somebody but until I'm told otherwise, my focus is on this football club.”

Speaking about Williamson’s departure, Lindsey said: “I don't know what Mike’s position was before he decided to leave, that's up to him. I know the results weren't great or as positive as they wanted them to be, but that can quickly change around, can’t it? It's a long season, there’s nearly 50-odd games in a campaign with the cup games and everything, so I'm sure he would have turned it around eventually, because he's got good players there.

“But are you in a precarious position? You're in a results business, it's got to be about results and that's the nature of the beast, and if you're not performing or not picking up the results, then maybe you do become under pressure.”

He continued: “On the flip side of that, if you're winning and doing well and passing it and playing really well and keeping the ball, creating chances and you're not quite getting the results, then potentially, you keep your job a bit longer, because you're doing everything properly.

“And then the flip side of that again is if you're winning games, you get linked to every job going, which, again, is normal in football.

“Everyone jumps on somebody being sacked as much as everybody jumps on every manager who is moving on.”