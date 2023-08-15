Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons - Dons suffer first defeat of the season
MK Dons take on Crawley Town this evening in League Two
Get the latest from the game.
Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons
Crawley Town fully deserve that, claiming all three points here at the People’s Pensions Stadium.
Dons were never at the races against the Red Devils, who ran the show for all but a 15minute spell at the end of the first-half really.
Stoppage time
Seven minutes
90 mins: Orsi should finish
Great counter from Crawley, Danilo Orsi should score really but MacGillivray saves Dons again
86 mins: Holland comes on
Winger Nathan Holland comes on to replace MJ Williams for the closing stages
83 mins: Dons not out of this
As disappointing as Dons have been tonight, they’re still not out of this. A brilliant ball from Devoy picks out Leko in space on the right, he wins a corner but it comes to nothing.
80 mins: Crawley come close again
Another really close call for Campbell, this time rippling the side netting from range.
78 mins: Gilbey gets it all wrong
He’s the only Dons player out there to be chasing everything down relentlessly is Gilbey, but he fluffs his lines on the left flank as he looks to cross, spinning it over the bar
70 mins: Close
Oooooh Dawson Devoy has only just come on, but he’s almost put it on a plate for Gilbey, but his ball just skids out of the skipper’s reach and Addai is able to gather
69 mins: Dons make a second change
Dawson Devoy comes on for his first appearance of the season, replacing Ethan Robson
66 mins: Off the bar
Crawley come close to a third, Jay Williams clatters one against the cross bar.