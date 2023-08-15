News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons - Dons suffer first defeat of the season

MK Dons take on Crawley Town this evening in League Two

By Toby Lock
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 21:46 BST

Get the latest from the game.

Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates
21:47 BST

FULL TIME: Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons

Crawley Town fully deserve that, claiming all three points here at the People’s Pensions Stadium.

Dons were never at the races against the Red Devils, who ran the show for all but a 15minute spell at the end of the first-half really.

21:38 BST

Stoppage time

Seven minutes

21:37 BST

90 mins: Orsi should finish

Great counter from Crawley, Danilo Orsi should score really but MacGillivray saves Dons again

21:34 BST

86 mins: Holland comes on

Winger Nathan Holland comes on to replace MJ Williams for the closing stages

21:32 BST

83 mins: Dons not out of this

As disappointing as Dons have been tonight, they’re still not out of this. A brilliant ball from Devoy picks out Leko in space on the right, he wins a corner but it comes to nothing.

21:28 BST

80 mins: Crawley come close again

Another really close call for Campbell, this time rippling the side netting from range.

21:27 BST

78 mins: Gilbey gets it all wrong

He’s the only Dons player out there to be chasing everything down relentlessly is Gilbey, but he fluffs his lines on the left flank as he looks to cross, spinning it over the bar

21:18 BST

70 mins: Close

Oooooh Dawson Devoy has only just come on, but he’s almost put it on a plate for Gilbey, but his ball just skids out of the skipper’s reach and Addai is able to gather

21:17 BST

69 mins: Dons make a second change

Dawson Devoy comes on for his first appearance of the season, replacing Ethan Robson

21:13 BST

66 mins: Off the bar

Crawley come close to a third, Jay Williams clatters one against the cross bar.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Crawley TownLeague Two