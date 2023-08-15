News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened

MK Dons take on Crawley Town this evening in League Two

By Toby Lock
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 21:46 BST

Get the latest from the game.

Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons - FULL TIME

Show new updates
18:33 BST

A look around the ground

We’ve arrived at the People’s Pension Stadium

18:35 BST

Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off

The Broadfield Stadium - home of Crawley Town - Pic: GettyThe Broadfield Stadium - home of Crawley Town - Pic: Getty
The Broadfield Stadium - home of Crawley Town - Pic: Getty

Read the form guide ahead of kick-off

18:45 BST

MK Dons team news

MK Dons are unchanged this evening to face Crawley TownMK Dons are unchanged this evening to face Crawley Town
MK Dons are unchanged this evening to face Crawley Town

MK Dons are unchanged this evening to face Crawley Town. Nice and easy!

Team: MacGillivray, Tucker, O’Hora, Harvie, Norman, Williams, Gilbey, Robson, Leko, Eisa

Subs: Harness, Schtolz, Holland, Ilunga, Hunter, Devoy, Dean

18:45 BST

Crawley’s team to face MK Dons

19:12 BST

No room for a former MK Dons midfielder

Ben Gladwin was at Stadium MK for 18 months but made just 39 appearances for the clubBen Gladwin was at Stadium MK for 18 months but made just 39 appearances for the club
Ben Gladwin was at Stadium MK for 18 months but made just 39 appearances for the club

Didn’t really get to see the best of a fully fit Ben Gladwin at Stadium MK, but what little we did see showed what a player he could have been had injuries not savaged his best years.

He’s here at Crawley but is not in the squad for the Red Devils this evening, injured and not expected back for another couple of weeks.

19:47 BST

Kick-off

Mo Eisa gets the game underway

19:53 BST

5 mins: Crawley starting brightly

The home side have made a decent start here. They’ve sprayed the ball around pretty well, they’re making Dons do the early chasing but as yet haven’t managed to get the ball into the box.

At the other end, nothing doing.

19:55 BST

8 mins: Leko with a chance

First sight of goal in the game, Leko gets on the end of Gilbey’s pass over the top, but as he cuts inside, the Crawley defender gets a block to it.

Corner.

19:55 BST

9 mins: Corner comes to nothing

The corner is played short to Robson but the cross is cut out, Gilbey recycles and aims for Smith at the far post but keeper Addai gathers.

19:58 BST

10 mins: Wright gets it wrong

Scrappy from Dons on the left, giving it away to Gordon who shrugs away Harvie’s attentions, feeds it to Will Wright but he blasts it out of the ground

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Crawley TownLeague Two