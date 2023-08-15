Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons take on Crawley Town this evening in League Two
Get the latest from the game.
Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons - FULL TIME
Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off
MK Dons team news
MK Dons are unchanged this evening to face Crawley Town. Nice and easy!
Team: MacGillivray, Tucker, O’Hora, Harvie, Norman, Williams, Gilbey, Robson, Leko, Eisa
Subs: Harness, Schtolz, Holland, Ilunga, Hunter, Devoy, Dean
Crawley’s team to face MK Dons
No room for a former MK Dons midfielder
Didn’t really get to see the best of a fully fit Ben Gladwin at Stadium MK, but what little we did see showed what a player he could have been had injuries not savaged his best years.
He’s here at Crawley but is not in the squad for the Red Devils this evening, injured and not expected back for another couple of weeks.
Kick-off
Mo Eisa gets the game underway
5 mins: Crawley starting brightly
The home side have made a decent start here. They’ve sprayed the ball around pretty well, they’re making Dons do the early chasing but as yet haven’t managed to get the ball into the box.
At the other end, nothing doing.
8 mins: Leko with a chance
First sight of goal in the game, Leko gets on the end of Gilbey’s pass over the top, but as he cuts inside, the Crawley defender gets a block to it.
Corner.
9 mins: Corner comes to nothing
The corner is played short to Robson but the cross is cut out, Gilbey recycles and aims for Smith at the far post but keeper Addai gathers.
10 mins: Wright gets it wrong
Scrappy from Dons on the left, giving it away to Gordon who shrugs away Harvie’s attentions, feeds it to Will Wright but he blasts it out of the ground