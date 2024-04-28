"Crawley were the better side": Dons boss warns of dangerous play-off opponents

Mike Williamson warned play-off opponents Crawley Town had the better of their previous encounter with MK Dons.

Despite goals at either end of the game from Joe Tomlinson and Alex Gilbey in the 2-0 win in December, the Red Devils controlled long spells and had 57 per cent of the possession at Stadium MK. It was the same story at the Broadfield Stadium, with the hosts by far the better side, coming out 2-1 winners in August.

With the teams set to cross paths again in the play-offs, Williamson said Scott Lindsay’s men will provide a stern test for his side.

“We're going into a tough semi-final against a team who play really good football,” he said. “They were really good here, but we know it will be difficult, but it's an exciting challenge.

“I thought Crawley were the better team for large portions of the game when we played them here, but we managed to get the result.”

