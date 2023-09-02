News you can trust since 1981
Crewe Alexandra 3-1 MK Dons: Poor second-half hands Crewe victory

MK Dons are in action this afternoon at the Mornflake Stadium to take on Crewe Alexandra

By Toby Lock
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 17:02 BST

Crewe Alexandra 3-1 MK Dons - FULL TIME

17:04 BST

FULL TIME: Crewe Alexandra 3-1 MK Dons

The home side fully deserving of that victory. Dons were dismal in the second-half and gifted the home side the control, and did precious little to threaten.

Goals from Thomas, Baker-Richarson and Long completed the turnaround for the home side.

16:55 BST

90 mins: GOAL - Crewe put it to bed

Tomlinson makes poor touch, and it plays O’Hora into trouble. Rowe shows him a clean set of heels, and with Long up with him in support, slides it to the former Dons loanee to rattle home a third.

Game over.

3-1

16:44 BST

78 mins: Dons under pressure

They just can’t get out of trouble here, Dons. Corner after corner for Crewe, wave of attack after wave of attack and Dons just do not seem to be able to clear their lines.

They’re at sixes and sevens trying to deal with Crewe after their half-time changes.

On comes Jack Payne for his Dons debut, replacing Devoy

16:40 BST

76 mins: MacGillivray with the save

Good turn from Long in the penalty area, allows him space to unleash a shot which MacGillivray needs to get big fists to to keep it out.

Crewe could put this to bed here.

16:37 BST

73 mins: Dons’ first effort of the half

Finally, a shot on goal for Dons. Dean taking it on himself, runs 50 yards with the ball to the edge of the box, fires in an effort which Davies has to dive to his left to save. The corner comes to nothing.

16:34 BST

68 mins: GOAL - Crewe turn it around

Dons have flung open the door for Crewe in this second-half and find themselves behind. Shot comes in from the edge of the box, MacGillivray palms it away but Baker-Richardson is on hand to poke the home side in front.

2-1

16:28 BST

62 mins: GOAL - Thomas equalises

Tracey has a made a huge impact and once again he’s pulled away to the right, pulls it back for Thomas on the edge of the box and he’s picked out the bottom corner to equalise for Crewe, who have been let back into this game by MK Dons

1-1

16:22 BST

58 mins: Crewe should be level

Tracey causes the trouble, Baker-Richardson in acres of space but forces a save from MacGillivray, it falls into the path of Demetriou but with the goal wide open, he fires into the side netting

16:19 BST

55 mins: Thomas into the book

Late one on Gilbey by Conor Thomas, and he becomes the first one to go into the book this afternoon

16:15 BST

50 mins: Bright start from Crewe

Like last week, Dons have been a bit slow out the blocks here in the second-half while Crewe have played their best football of the game in the opening five minutes of the game.

Long goes down in the box under pressure from Tucker, but no appeals other than from the supporters. No penalty given

