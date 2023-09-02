Crewe Alexandra 3-1 MK Dons: Poor second-half hands Crewe victory
MK Dons are in action this afternoon at the Mornflake Stadium to take on Crewe Alexandra
Get the latest from the game
Crewe Alexandra 3-1 MK Dons - FULL TIME
FULL TIME: Crewe Alexandra 3-1 MK Dons
The home side fully deserving of that victory. Dons were dismal in the second-half and gifted the home side the control, and did precious little to threaten.
Goals from Thomas, Baker-Richarson and Long completed the turnaround for the home side.
90 mins: GOAL - Crewe put it to bed
Tomlinson makes poor touch, and it plays O’Hora into trouble. Rowe shows him a clean set of heels, and with Long up with him in support, slides it to the former Dons loanee to rattle home a third.
Game over.
3-1
78 mins: Dons under pressure
They just can’t get out of trouble here, Dons. Corner after corner for Crewe, wave of attack after wave of attack and Dons just do not seem to be able to clear their lines.
They’re at sixes and sevens trying to deal with Crewe after their half-time changes.
On comes Jack Payne for his Dons debut, replacing Devoy
76 mins: MacGillivray with the save
Good turn from Long in the penalty area, allows him space to unleash a shot which MacGillivray needs to get big fists to to keep it out.
Crewe could put this to bed here.
73 mins: Dons’ first effort of the half
Finally, a shot on goal for Dons. Dean taking it on himself, runs 50 yards with the ball to the edge of the box, fires in an effort which Davies has to dive to his left to save. The corner comes to nothing.
68 mins: GOAL - Crewe turn it around
Dons have flung open the door for Crewe in this second-half and find themselves behind. Shot comes in from the edge of the box, MacGillivray palms it away but Baker-Richardson is on hand to poke the home side in front.
2-1
62 mins: GOAL - Thomas equalises
Tracey has a made a huge impact and once again he’s pulled away to the right, pulls it back for Thomas on the edge of the box and he’s picked out the bottom corner to equalise for Crewe, who have been let back into this game by MK Dons
1-1
58 mins: Crewe should be level
Tracey causes the trouble, Baker-Richardson in acres of space but forces a save from MacGillivray, it falls into the path of Demetriou but with the goal wide open, he fires into the side netting
55 mins: Thomas into the book
Late one on Gilbey by Conor Thomas, and he becomes the first one to go into the book this afternoon
50 mins: Bright start from Crewe
Like last week, Dons have been a bit slow out the blocks here in the second-half while Crewe have played their best football of the game in the opening five minutes of the game.
Long goes down in the box under pressure from Tucker, but no appeals other than from the supporters. No penalty given