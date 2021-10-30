Crewe Alexandra vs MK Dons: Get the latest live from the game
MK Dons take on League One’s bottom club Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium
MK Dons take on Crewe Alexandra this afternoon
Get the latest from the game.
Crewe Alexandra vs MK Dons: Live from the Mornflake Stadium
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 14:01
Crewe’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons’ team to face Crewe Alexandra
Two changes for MK Dons following last week’s defeat to Rotherham at Stadium MK: Josh McEachran comes into the side for Hiram Boateng, while Daniel Harvie returns in place of Zak Jules. Troy Parrott is out of the squad.
The official reason: he’s ‘unavailable’ but back next week.
MK Dons: Fisher, O’Hora, Darling, Lewington, Kioso, Harvie, McEachran, Kasumu, O’Riley, Twine, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Watson, Baldwin, Martin, Watters, Jules, Boateng
A look around the ground
A blast from the past?
Listening to Crewe manager David Artell’s pre-match press conference, it sounded really familiar, almost as though MK Dons fans heard it last season as the side transitioned to a new style of play.
Similarities aplenty between Crewe Alexandra and the MK Dons of a year ago
“We have to make sure we don’t dismiss MK Dons but we have got to make sure we’re still developing”
Learning the lessons after a tough October
Dons have lost four of their six matches in October so far, and Liam Manning joked the Manager of the Month curse is very much real when he spoke to the media ahead of his side’s game with Crewe.
As disappointing as the month has been though, Dons’ head coach says his side have learnt from each of their defeats.
Liam Manning
We’re still in that stage where we’re having these experiences that don’t always go our way but are setting us up for the longer term. When we have these moments again, we’re in a better place to be able to deal with that.
The stats ahead of the game
Crewe Alexandra vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats
Dons take on the struggling Railwaymen tomorrow