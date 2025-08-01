Crowley and Hogan expected back in action for Dons this month

The injured pair are on course to make a return soon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long-term absentees Scott Hogan and Dan Crowley are expected to be back available for MK Dons before the end of the month.

The pair both missed the end of the season after picking up injuries, and neither were fit in time to take part in the majority of the pre-season campaign for Paul Warne’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back training intermittently on grass though, head coach Warne said the duo are beginning to integrate more and more with the first-team and he expects them to be ready within a matter of weeks.

Crowley was seen on crutches at the end of last season | Jane Russell

“They’re back on the grass, training with the squad,” he confirmed. “They dipped in and out in fairness but they’ve been training again.

“We need to get some games in them, so I wouldn’t expect to see them in the squad in the next week or two, unless there’s an absolute avalanche of bad news, but they’re training with the squad now. I’m hoping that before the window shuts, they’ll be in the team.”

Read More Business not done yet for MK Dons as Warne 'talking' to potential recruits

Warne will still be without defenders Sam Sherring, Nathan Thompson and Laurence Maguire for the season opener against Oldham Athletic on Saturday. Ex-Northampton Town man Sherring suffered a hamstring issue against Peterborough United last week, and could be back sooner than the others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warne added: “He’s got a grade one issue, he shouldn’t be out for much longer I don’t think, but he’s still got an awareness of it. Until he loses that, we can’t really step him up but by all accounts he shouldn’t be out for much longer.

“The defensive unit took a good crack, but we can’t make excuses, things happen. It’s just next man up, isn’t it. If we lose another, a midfielder goes in there, or we play a three at the back. The physios are working hard to get them back but I think Saturday will be too soon for them.”