Business not done yet for MK Dons as Warne 'talking' to potential recruits
MK Dons are in talks with a player, Paul Warne confirmed, with the head coach still feeling his side need another couple of signings before the transfer window closes in a month.
Warne has already brought in seven new faces to the squad this summer, with all of them coming from higher divisions, earmarking the side from MK1 as early favourites according to the bookmakers.
Just a few days after bringing in Callum Paterson, a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, Warne confirmed there are other signings on his agenda, with the head coach in talks about bringing another body in.
“I’ve got to go and watch another player, I’ve got to speak to another player, it’s a constant ongoing thing,” he said. “We know we need possibly fill in a couple more spots.
“You have to move with the market. You’re always reacting to things you think might improve you, you might not know a player you need yet.
“But after the first games, everyone needs something else, someone else becomes available and it all starts again.”
Whether the number increases though will depend on how well, or badly, Warne deems his team to have started the campaign, which kicks off on Saturday at Stadium MK against Oldham Athletic.
He said: “I don’t know the true character of this group yet because I’ve not seen them tested. I don’t know how good the group is until I see how bad the group is.
“I need to see them suffer, I need to see them lose games, be on top and lose, play badly and win, all those connotations.
“You have to be right at it whether you’re the favourites or underdogs, you have to be at it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.