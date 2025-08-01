Business not done yet for MK Dons as Warne 'talking' to potential recruits

The recruitment drive at Stadium MK will rumble on despite the season kicking off on Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons are in talks with a player, Paul Warne confirmed, with the head coach still feeling his side need another couple of signings before the transfer window closes in a month.

Warne has already brought in seven new faces to the squad this summer, with all of them coming from higher divisions, earmarking the side from MK1 as early favourites according to the bookmakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a few days after bringing in Callum Paterson, a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, Warne confirmed there are other signings on his agenda, with the head coach in talks about bringing another body in.

“I’ve got to go and watch another player, I’ve got to speak to another player, it’s a constant ongoing thing,” he said. “We know we need possibly fill in a couple more spots.

“You have to move with the market. You’re always reacting to things you think might improve you, you might not know a player you need yet.

“But after the first games, everyone needs something else, someone else becomes available and it all starts again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether the number increases though will depend on how well, or badly, Warne deems his team to have started the campaign, which kicks off on Saturday at Stadium MK against Oldham Athletic.

He said: “I don’t know the true character of this group yet because I’ve not seen them tested. I don’t know how good the group is until I see how bad the group is.

“I need to see them suffer, I need to see them lose games, be on top and lose, play badly and win, all those connotations.

“You have to be right at it whether you’re the favourites or underdogs, you have to be at it.”