Potter has already proven pivotal for MK Dons in pre-season

The ex-midfielder turned MK Dons coach has already been a big help

There are not many better MK Dons midfielders to learn from than Darren Potter, and Alex Gilbey has been picking his brains since his return to the club.

Potter racked up 267 appearances for Dons during six years at Stadium MK, the fourth most in the club’s history. Now back in the fold as part of Paul Warne’s coaching team, Potter has been getting his feet under the table again, eight years after his departure in 2017.

For Gilbey, who is ninth on the list with 199 not out, having someone like Potter who also knows the role and responsibility of playing for the club has been invaluable in the few short weeks they have been working together.

He said: “Since he came in, it has been really good for me to pick his brains a lot, he’s helped me with a lot of things over pre-season, he has been really good for me.

“I can’t wait for Pottsy to take part in training - all those years I’ve chased him around the pitch, I couldn’t get near him, I think I’ve got a chance now!”

The changes at the top of the club are yet to be proven on the field with the season kicking off on Saturday against Oldham Athletic. However the differences off it have been felt by the players thus far.

“It helps having proper people in place,” Gilbey continued. “The gaffer and Richie have come in, they’ve brought in Pottsy and Wealo (Tom Weal, goalkeeper coach) back, they are proper human beings that you can get on with on a proper level, not just in football, real life stuff.

“With Richie and Potts here too, they’re the best mentors we could have.

“The players they’ve brought in too, are really nice people too. We spend more time off the field with people than we do on it, so it helps when you play with your mates, it puts a spring in your step. It’s a breath of fresh air.”