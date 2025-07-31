Former MK Dons goalkeepers on the move ahead of new season

Two former Dons keepers confirmed moves

Shot-stopper Nathan Harness is keen to get regular football again after signing for National League South side Maidstone United.

The 25-year-old former Charlton Athletic goalkeeper made just five appearances for the club in his two-year spell, though had spells with Gateshead, Southend and Wealdstone.

He departed at the end of his contract this summer, penning a deal with the Stones for season, which kicks off on August 9 when they take on Hemel Hempstead Town.

Reflecting on his time at MK Dons, Harness admitted he did not get as much on-field action as he would have liked, and is eager to get more games following his move.

“On the whole it went reasonably well,” Harness said. “I didn’t get to play as much as I would have liked to but it’s time for me to move on and I cannot wait to get started here at Maidstone.

“As soon as I heard Maidstone were interested, especially with the fan base, it was something I was keen on and I can’t wait to get going.”

Meanwhile, Stuart Moore has joined Wycombe Wanderers. The 30-year-old spent a little over two years at Stadium MK from 2018-2020, making 15 appearances for the club, including against Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Most recently at Morecambe, Moore was out of contract and becomes the tenth signing for the Chairboys this summer.

“You can see the ambition of the club, and hopefully we can have a hugely successful season,” he said. “I’ve had a good career so far, I’ve been in a lot of dressing rooms and hopefully I can bring that experience to this club.

“I’ve always enjoyed games at Adam’s Park, it’s a great ground and I want to create some more memorable times here too.”

The pair completed moves just a day after another ex-Dons keeper, Filip Marschall, joined Stevenage from Aston Villa.