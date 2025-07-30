EFL expert 'cannot see MK Dons outside of the top three' in League Two

Paul Warne’s side are expected to be challengers for the title

Just a few days from kick-off in the new League Two season, former EFL striker Don Goodman has backed MK Dons to stay in the automatic promotion fight.

Backing boss Paul Warne and his recruitment drive this summer, which has so far brought in seven players, the former Wolves striker believes Dons will be serious contenders for the crown.

“I think this is the league where the teams you expect to be up there, will be up there,” he told casino.co.uk. “You have to start with MK Dons and Paul Warne. They look to have recruited well, sold the project to a manager who knows how to get promoted, so I'd be shocked if they didn’t seriously challenge.

“I can't see anything other than them being in the top three and getting automatically promoted.

“They've got Aaron Collins, Nathaniel Mendez Laing; it’s a plethora of players from a higher level they've put together.

“Paul Warne knows what he’s doing, and I’ll be interested to see the style of play, as it was quite direct at Rotherham when he was there.

“At times it was functional, get the ball out wide, get crosses in, be brilliant at set pieces.

“They may go that way, but it'll be interesting to see, with them being having the best players in that league, whether or not there's a little bit more finesse about it or whether he just sticks with the tried and tested that works at that level.

“Whichever way he goes about it, I fail to see how they won't be promoted come the end of next season, if I'm honest.”

Aside from Dons though, Goodman believes there will be a good battle at the top of League Two in the fight for promotion.

He continued: “Chesterfield, my old mate Paul Cook is there and they will hope to do one better than last season. I thought that was a great effort, considering it was their first season back in the EFL.

“Notts County and Salford were in and around it last season and again you'd expect the same of those two, with them both being ambitious clubs.

“Ian Holloway at Swindon I’ve got to mention, too. What he did from the moment he joined, I think the points tally would have knocking on the door for automatic promotion, and they were relegation candidates when he joined. I definitely think Swindon will be up there.”