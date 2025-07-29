League One owner predicts MK Dons to win the title by a huge margin

The owner has predicted a landslide in League Two

The 49-year-old watched his side in action at Stadium MK last week, coming from behind to score twice in the last eight minutes to win 2-1 in their penultimate pre-season game ahead of this weekend’s season curtain raiser.

Though the game itself had a distinctly pre-season feel, the Irish owner saw enough from Paul Warne’s side to heavily back them to not just win League Two, but to claim the title by a significant margin.

“MK Dons will win League Two by 15, 20 points next season,” he said on the Hard Truth Football Podcast. “Everyone knows they’re spent a fair few shillings. They’ve a four or five time promotion winner in Paul Warne in there too.

“It’s not just the money they’ve invested, but the manager they’ve brought in, they’ve got some very, very good players at that level.”

Dons kick off their season at home to Oldham Athletic on Saturday, but head into it having lost four in a row in pre-season, going down to National League side Wealdstone, and League One outfits Doncaster Rovers, Stevenage and Posh.

MacAnthony though, while pointing to the condition of the new Stadium MK pitch, said results before the season proper starts mean next to nothing in the grand scheme of things.

He said: “If you win every game in pre-season, it’s a false dawn. The only season we stayed up in the Championship, we lost every game in pre-season. It means nothing, it’s fitness and minutes, all teams will tell you. As long as you come through without any injuries, you’re good to go.

“We played MK Dons and their pitch is not quite ready, it was probably a week too early for them - it’s why we’ve not played any games on our pitch.”