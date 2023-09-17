Curse of the ex for Dons again as Aston Villa loanee returns to score

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another former MK Dons player came back to haunt them on Saturday, this time in the form of Louie Barry.

The Aston Villa youngster made a total of 32 appearances last term, netting just a single goal in the 3-1 defeat to Derby County at Stadium MK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A return of two goals from 21 outings for Salford City rounded out his season, but he has hit the ground running at Edgeley Park this term.

Barry arrived in Milton Keynes with a big reputation, having been plucked by the Barcelona academy prior to Covid pandemic, which brought the youngster back to the midlands where he signed with Villa. Playing in a team which ultimately got relegated though, Barry failed to reach the heights predicted but seems to have found his feet swiftly for Stockport, which only drew ire from the Dons supporters, with pockets booing him during the game.

His fine strike, coming 18 minutes into his Stadium MK return on Saturday, was his fifth in five League Two games and got the ball rolling for the Hatters as they went on to win 2-1 on Barry’s old stomping ground.

“He's scored today, which was well-taken but we look at it as one we could have avoided,” said Dons defender Tommy Smith after the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We preach all week about forcing teams down the line to make them cross it, but he's got inside and taken a look at goal. It's a great finish too.