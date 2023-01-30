Salford move will ‘improve’ Barry’s career after ending Dons loan
The Aston Villa teen left MK Dons to join Salford City on loan until the end of the season
Louie Barry feels his loan move to Salford City will help him when it comes to playing at a higher level in his career.
The 19-year-old spent the first-half of the season on loan at MK Dons but scored just one goal during his 32 appearances. Recalled by Aston Villa, he has dropped back to League Two for the remainder of the campaign.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Barry earned a lot of plaudits this time last year for a positive loan spell on loan at Swindon Town, also in the fourth tier, which prompted Dons to make a move for him in the summer.
But after his spell at Stadium MK was cut short, he hopes a return to League Two will help him develop his career.
“I feel like coming here will improve me as a player, and hopefully help the team get up the divisions.
“It happened last season as well (January loan) and I just got thrown straight into it but I dealt with it, and hopefully I can do the same here. They’re at a pinnacle part of the season, where every single point matters, so yeah it’s really tight up there at the moment.”
On his decision to join Salford, Barry added: “The club’s going in the right direction, they’ve got really good owners backing them and when I spoke to the gaffer, he put down the foundations of the club was and that’s what I liked.
“I met him a few days ago, and he told me everything that I wanted to hear, with facts as well. He showed me a really good presentation on the history of the club, and what he wants to put into the players and that’s showing on the pitch as well.”