Deadline day could be a quiet one for Dons as Jackson only seeks one more signing

It could be a quiet transfer deadline day for MK Dons on Tuesday as they look to fill just one more position in their side.

Short at the back after long injuries to both Dean Lewington and Warren O’Hora, Mark Jackson says finding cover at centre-back is the top priority before the 11pm closure tomorrow night.

Having brought in attacking bodies so far in the form of Jonathan Leko, Max Dean and Sullay Kaikai, and midfield physicality in the way of Paris Maghoma on loan from Brentford, all focus has been put on securing a defensive body in the last few days.

There has also been interest in some of Dons’ players to make moves elsewhere, with the boss hinting Louie Barry’s loan from Aston Villa may be coming to an abrupt end before the deadline too.

“There is interest in our players,” said Jackson. “The chairman has been good, he’s not pushing us to trim the squad, but some things might happen in the next few days. Players don’t want to be left out of the squad and we have to have some balance, but our top target is a defender.

“We're still in the market for a defender, so we're working on that, getting the right fit for our squad. Hopefully that comes off.