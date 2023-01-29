Lewington offers rehab update after his hamstring surgery

Captain Dean Lewington said the rehabilitation programme after his hamstring surgery is going well.

The MK Dons stalwart went under the knife in December when he was caretaker manager following the sacking of Liam Manning, and was recovering at home when Mark Jackson was hired to replace him as head coach.

In the last couple of weeks, the 38-year-old has been back at Stadium MK to begin rehab following the surgery and in his programme notes ahead of Saturday’s game with Exeter, he gave an update on his condition.

He wrote: “My surgery went well and am now at a stage where am able to run on the Alter-G Anti-Gravity treadmill-while it’s not the same as being on the grass, it certainly beats being stuck at home.

“On a personal note, it is frustrating not to be involved at the moment and help the team out. Being injured isn’t something I’m particularly used to but am working hard to be back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Having not yet been able to play or train since Jackson took over, Lewington said returning for his rehab has given him a feel for the new man in charge and for the mood in the camp.

He continued: “Being in and around it, I can still sense a real confidence and belief in this group that we are good enough to achieve our aims for the remainder of the season.

“I think it is clear that Mark has made a positive impact since joining the club prior to Christmas and while it will take time for us to get fully up-to-speed with his methods and his style. I think we have already seen progress on the pitch.

“The new signings have also come in and provided the group with a boost, providing some freshness but also competition for places.

