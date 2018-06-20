D'Ath moves closer to home with MK Dons switch

Lawson D'Ath joked it was a move of convenience as he made the switch from Luton Town to MK Dons - as he lives just two minutes from Stadium MK.

D'Ath became Paul Tisdale's third signing in two days when he put pen to paper on a one-year deal, making the move from Kenilworth Road.

Like Jordan Moore-Taylor who signed on Tuesday, D'Ath has worked under Tisdale before at Exeter, having racked up more than 140 appearances in League 2 over the years.

“I live two minutes away from the stadium and I’ve kept an eye out for the team," said D'Ath after signing. "It’s a great stadium and I can’t wait to play here.

“I can’t wait to get going and get the season started.

“I’ve played under Paul before and I know what he’s about and how he wants to play football. It’s how I want to play. I’m just looking forward to working with him again."

A player with an eye for goal, D'Ath has won promotion twice from Sky Bet League Two, having done so with Northampton Town and, more recently, Luton.

Manager Paul Tisdale told mkdons.com: “Lawson is a forward-thinking midfielder who can play in a number of different positions. He’s also had experience in this division in the last three years.

“This season, we need to be competitive, robust and fluid team and Lawson provides us with those qualities. He is a very useful addition to the squad.”