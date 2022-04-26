Darling always had faith Twine would be named League One’s best

Harry Darling and Scott Twine with their EFL Awards. Darling said he always believed Twine would be named Player of the Season

Harry Darling always felt Scott Twine would be named Player of the Season, despite his team-mate’s nerves.

The 22-year-old beat Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) and Michael Smith (Rotherham) to the prize at the EFL Awards on Sunday night, also being named in the Team of the Season.

Darling, who was also named in the best League One XI of the campaign, said Twine was not confident of winning the prize, but he always backed his team-mate to come away with the crown.

“I always had faith, not sure he did!” Darling admitted. “He puts in so much hard work behind the scenes that no-one sees so it's great to see him get the award.”

On his inclusion in the Team of the Season, Darling added: “I'm buzzing with it. The season hasn't finished yet, but hopefully we can finish strong.

“It shows the hard work not just from me and Twiney, and the rest of our team-mates as well. We've done so well as a team collectively, and it's nice to get an individual award but it's more about the team game.

“The gaffer and his staff have been brilliant, working with not just me and Twiney but everyone in the squad with clips, training - whatever we need.”