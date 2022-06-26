Darling and Twine departures have given Dons ‘clarity’ in recruitment approach

Harry Darling and Scott Twine have both left MK Dons, but their departures for the Championship have cleared path for Liam Sweeting to find what the club needs for next season

The sales of Harry Darling and Scott Twine cleared the way for MK Dons to prepare for the new season without distraction, according to Sporting Director Liam Sweeting.

The pair were heavily linked with moves away all summer, and left Stadium MK within eight days of each other with Darling departing for Swansea City last Saturday, and Twine completing his move to Burnley today (Sunday).

While the pair left with good graces, the “will-they, won’t-they” nature of the speculation surrounding both now being resolved means Sweeting, who is in charge of Dons’ recuitment, now has a clear idea of what the side need before the season kicks off on July 30 away at Cambridge United.

Sweeting said: “By concluding this transfer now, we have clarity to best prepare the team ahead of the new season and remain focused on our target ahead.

“When we signed Scott, we knew we had secured one of the most exciting players within the EFL - what followed was performance after performance of top quality, from a player who was all-in on our culture and thrived playing in a team-first environment that challenged him to be the best he could be.

“Those performances, along with winning Sky Bet League One Player of the Year, were always going to attract interest and we have again negotiated a deal that we feel is good for the club in both the short and long term.