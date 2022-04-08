Darling misses out on Player of the Month award to Wednesday’s Bannan

Harry Darling missed out on being named Player of the Month for March. Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan won the award.

The 22-year-old scored twice in four matches last month, providing an assist and helping Dons to a clean sheet.

Involved in over half of Sheffield Wednesday’s 17 March goals, Barry Bannan picked up the award after scored three himself, all of them long-range shots.